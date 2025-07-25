Kirk Herbstreit Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have four players competing at a position where most teams have no more than two.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but the lack of clarity about Cleveland’s quarterback situation is worrisome.

Training camp is underway, and there are still no answers about who’s going to be the team’s starter.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently said that the picture doesn’t look great for Shedeur Sanders.

“If you take Deshaun [Watson] away, you still have four (quarterbacks),” Herbstreit said, via The Escapist. “Most teams keep three. Someone’s going to get cut and I think it’s going to be based on how things go in camp. If we’re betting on what we think Shedeur will do, my bet is he makes the team, but he’s in a backup role.”

Expecting a fifth-round draft pick to beat out three other players, two with NFL experience, is wishful thinking.

Things may have been entirely different if the Browns had taken Sanders in the first or second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But with him sliding all the way to No. 144 overall, and Dillon Gabriel selected in the third round, Sanders is currently at the bottom of the pecking order.

However, the Browns aren’t likely to cut either of the rookies.

That leaves Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett as potential trade chips or candidates to be cut.

Most analysts believe Flacco has the upper hand in the quarterback race, given his experience and his familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Fans seem to think that Sanders gives the Browns the most upside, even if he’s not the most enticing prospect.

The Browns have yet to announce a decision, and this will be a story to follow throughout the season.

