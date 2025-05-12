Browns Sign Intriguing WR After Tryout

The Cleveland Browns exited the 2025 NFL Draft with an exciting class of accomplished big-program players who should be able to have an immediate impact and play a vital role in ensuring this team doesn’t lose 14 games again.

One area of the team that still needs improvement is the wide receiver unit, which added just Diontae Johnson in free agency and didn’t address the position in the draft.

Help is on the way as Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that the Browns have signed undrafted free agent receiver Cade McDonald, who was part of a group of tryout players that joined the team at rookie minicamp.

#Browns signing some of their tryout players. They need receivers for this four-way QB competition: https://t.co/0BcxkK4Wg5 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 12, 2025

McDonald had 52 catches last year for 631 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Miami Ohio, his second year with the program after spending the first two years of his college career with Michigan State.

It’s always an uphill battle for an UDFA to make an active roster, even when the position they are fighting for is as thin as Cleveland’s wide receiver unit, but you never know.

McDonald will likely stick on the practice squad, where he could be catching plenty of passes from rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as this team won’t be able to keep four active quarterbacks.

With Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Diontae Johnson likely serving as the top three receivers on the depth chart, there is room to compete for targets behind them.

Browns fans should file this one away for the future, as we all hope McDonald can eventually develop into a valuable player for this team.

