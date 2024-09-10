Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Browns Sign LB To Deal With Injuries

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns seemingly deal with injuries every week.

After the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns again need to address depth concerns from injuries on the field.

That’s the source behind Cleveland’s latest move.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Cleveland has added linebacker Khaleke Hudson to their roster.

Hudson was with the New Orleans Saints until getting the call, an organization where he’s been since April.

The linebacker has logged numerous games over the past four seasons, playing in 58 games with 12 starts for the Washington Commanders since the franchise selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In four seasons, Hudson has amassed 108 tackles and five quarterback hits – all coming as a Commander.

Hudson played in the Saints’ 2024 regular-season opener on special teams despite being a member of New Orleans’ practice squad, a move every organization can make to call up a practice team athlete for up to three contests each season.

The linebacker entered the NFL after playing at Michigan from 2016 until 2019.

There, the athlete recorded 113 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two interceptions as a Wolverine.

Hudson was also a member of the Wolverines’ special team unit during his time in college, returning four kicks over that span.

Being a member of the special teams unit remains a role Hudson continues to play in the professional ranks as he’s logged more than 1241 special teams snaps over the past five years.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation