Gregg Williams Sounds Off About Browns’ Loss To Cowboys

Any NFL team can lose a game.

You can get outplayed or even outcoached at times.

What you can never afford to be is outhustled.

That’s why former coach Gregg Williams took offense at the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Talking on his “Come Get Some” podcast, he argued that it was on the coach to make sure the players were ready and competitive (via X).

Gregg Williams took that Browns loss to heart. "I take it personal when effort & toughness is not exuded. Nothing more pisses me off than to see somebody walk off the field." –@CoachGreggSB44 😳 pic.twitter.com/LWOcrcIE4I — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 10, 2024

He stated that he took it personally when players didn’t show effort and toughness and just walked on and off the field, and he was clearly disgruntled by the team’s effort – or lack thereof.

He has some valid points.

It was an overall dismal performance by the Browns, and the team just didn’t seem to be on the same page.

There are some major concerns about Deshaun Watson’s leadership, and those only got worse when we saw Amari Cooper rolling his eyes at him or one of his teammates swiping his hand away when he was trying to help him get back on his feet.

This team showed a lot of resiliency last season.

Last year, they rallied together, and they showed a lot of heart every single day of the week.

That’s something they simply cannot afford to lose; it doesn’t matter how big a deficit they’re facing.

The Browns took a lot of pride in their physicality, grittiness, and effort last season, and Kevin Stefanski needs to make sure that identity doesn’t go anywhere if he wants to find success again this season.

