Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the year many fans were hoping for as they limp into a matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The biggest silver lining of the season has been the performance of the defense, which has performed at a dominant level reminiscent of 2023’s unit that helped lead the team to the postseason.

Myles Garrett is on his way to taking down the single-season sack record while rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have made huge immediate impacts in the front seven. The secondary has done a strong job as well, but the team is hoping Thursday’s signing can provide a bit more depth to a unit that could use another warm body.

The Browns announced on X that the team has officially signed safety Christopher Edmonds to the practice squad.

The move keeps a familiar face in the organization, as Edmonds has already appeared in five games for the Browns this season.

We've signed S Christopher Edmonds to the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/nglUcIsED6 pic.twitter.com/zz4Llsf43q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2025

Edmonds was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2024 and has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster since. Cleveland promoted him to the active roster in 2024, but he didn’t see the field until this season, where he has made five appearances and totaled six tackles.

Cleveland waived him yesterday, so this move allows him to stay in the organization once again. His number will likely be called again at some point, and it’s nice for the Browns to have options they are familiar with and know can be reliable.

The Browns have a lot of injuries in the secondary at the moment, with Rayshawn Jenkins, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and Tyson Campbell all listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Bears. If any of them fail to make it back in time, Edmonds’ time on the practice squad could be short-lived.

NEXT:

Herm Edwards Names Browns Player As Greatest In NFL History