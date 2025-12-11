Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Herm Edwards Names Browns Player As Greatest In NFL History

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Herm Edwards Names Browns Player As Greatest In NFL History
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had some of the greatest players in the history of the game. Unfortunately, that hasn’t always translated into success, but it’s not like they haven’t had their fair share of stars.

In fact, they may have the best player to ever lace them up. At least, that’s how Herm Edwards feels.

In a recent appearance on “The Bullpen With Adam The Bull,” the legendary coach shared his opinion about the best player in the Browns’ franchise history.

He claimed that Jim Brown wasn’t only the greatest player in franchise history, but also the best player in the history of football.

“The Cleveland Browns need to be relevant. They had the greatest player to ever play the game, for the Cleveland Browns, and that’s Jim Brown. I’ll debate that with anybody who wants to debate it,” Edwards said.

Truth be told, those who got to watch him play might agree. Brown was a dominant force of nature during his short-lived career, and it feels like he could’ve set all kinds of records if he had played for longer.

He was also a legend off the field for his job as a civil rights activist and an actor. He was larger than life, and the type of person who just had a different type of aura around him.

The Browns haven’t been very good since they returned in 1999, and it might be a while before they get another player of Brown’s caliber, at least on offense. Of course, Myles Garrett might get that recognition on defense.

Garrett has a chance to go down as the greatest defensive player in Browns history and the best pass rusher of his generation.

He still has a chance to top Brown as the best player in franchise history, but that’s a steep challenge.

Browns Nation