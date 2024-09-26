Browns Sign Veteran WR To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced that the organization and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to restructure his contract before the season started, giving the Browns more than $62 million in cap room to make a potential mid-season acquisition.

Thus far, the Browns have not been active in the trade market despite having multiple holes the team could fill due to injuries.

But one player will be receiving a new contract, NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed on Wednesday.

On X, Wilson shared that return and wide receiver James Proche II signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract with the Browns this week.

Proche was cut during the 53-man roster trim down, but the Browns immediately re-signed the receiver to the team’s practice squad.

The wide receiver stayed there until after the first week of the season when the Browns elevated him to the main roster prior to playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Proche is primarily a returner for the Browns, having played on only two offensive snaps in his two games for the Browns but 15 snaps for the special teams unit.

Already, Proche has returned eight punts for 63 yards for the Browns in 2024.

Last season was his first in Cleveland, and the athlete returned 22 punts for 197 yards and one kickoff during the 10 games he was elevated to Cleveland’s roster.

Previously, Proche played with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020 until 2022 after the team signed the 5-foot-11 receiver as an undrafted free agent out of SMU.

As a wide receiver, Proche’s best season came in 2021 as he caught 16 passes for 202 yards in 14 games.

