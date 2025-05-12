Browns Sign WR After Turning Heads At Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns just signed a local player.

Following quite an impressive rookie minicamp, they added another potential weapon.

As reported by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns were left very impressed with Kent State standout WR Luke Floriea.

Former Golden Flash signs with the #Browns after an excellent rookie minicamp as a tryout: https://t.co/ggbK6BNeOi — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 12, 2025

Per Jeff Schudel of the Morning Journal, Floriea excelled with his punt-returning and playmaking skills during the three-day event:

“Floriea, 5-foot-8, 179 pounds, is one of the tryout players who caught Stefanski’s eye. The Browns need wide receivers and a punt returner. It helps Floriea’s cause that he does both,” Schudel wrote.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski claimed that Floriea ‘knew what to do,’ citing how impressed he was with his understanding of the playbook:

“I think he’s acquitted himself very nicely,” Stefanski said. “He knows what to do, gets open, catches the ball. He’s done a nice job.”

Floriea was one of the 25 tryout players trying to make a strong impression.

Notably, six of those tryout players were wide receivers, and three other undrafted players also play the position, so it wasn’t easy to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Floriea spent five seasons with the Kent State Golden Flashes.

He hauled in 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns over that period, also returning 13 punts for 89 yards in 2023 and four punts for 45 yards last season.

He also had six kick returns for 107 yards.

While not the flashiest player, his work ethic turned plenty of heads, and his ability to contribute on special teams could also get him on the field early and often.

It’s never about where you’re taken or whether you’re a first-round draft pick or don’t get drafted at all.

And of course, this isn’t a guarantee, and he will have to keep pushing and working hard to have a small chance to crack the 53-man roster.

Even so, being a homegrown player, he will have plenty of people rooting for him.

NEXT:

Browns Are Signing Former Steelers Safety