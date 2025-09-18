Browns Slide In Latest NFL Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns haven’t looked great in the first two weeks of the season, at least on offense.

Yet, they could have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, and the game in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t as lopsided as the score might suggest.

But Cleveland is 0-2 nonetheless, with both losses in the AFC North.

Based on those results, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report dropped the Browns slightly in his NFL power rankings, from No. 27 to No. 28.

“Is it time for a quarterback change in Cleveland yet again? It sure feels like it. After an 0-2 start, the organization has to ask itself what a 40-year-old Joe Flacco brings to the table if the team continues to lose. The Browns are now 3-18 since the calendar flipped to January in 2024. Instead, the Browns do have two talented rookies they can insert into the lineup and see what comes of it. If the team falters, it’ll be better positioned to take a quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Or, possibly, Dillon Gabriel/Shedeur Sanders pans out and finally elevates the quarterback-starved franchise,” Sobleski wrote.

The Browns’ offense was always a bit of a question mark entering this season.

Flacco looked like the best option to take the reins, at least during the first part of the season, given the tough teams they were going to face.

But if he can’t keep the chains moving or put up points, then it doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep him out there, unless the organization is trying to protect the rookies from going against some difficult defenses.

The Browns’ defense has looked the part, but Myles Garrett’s frustration might reflect how the unit feels about this team.

There’s only so much the defense can do if the offense is constantly failing to stay on the field.

It’s early in the season, and the Browns were not expected to be a playoff-caliber team.

But unless they make some serious adjustments, this could be another long season.

NEXT:

Steve Harvey Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction