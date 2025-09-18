Browns Nation

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Steve Harvey Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t intend to play Shedeur Sanders for the time being.

He’s currently the third-string/emergency quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

That’s not unusual for a fifth-round pick, especially one who proved he wasn’t fully ready during the preseason.

Nevertheless, many celebrities and fans continue to push the Browns to give Sanders a chance.

That long list now includes entertainer Steve Harvey.

Harvey even predicted the Browns would trade Sanders.

“Why Shedeur lasted this long in the draft is beyond me, but it’s okay. They did what they did. Everybody knows what was done; we don’t need to beat a dead horse. I am praying to God that Shedeur gets an opportunity to show what he can really do, and I think that would probably be the best thing for him. But knowing the Cleveland Browns, they’re dumb*** going to trade him.”

This is the type of distraction the organization doesn’t need, and things like this may have been a major factor in why Sanders slipped so far in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The fact that he’s not getting on the field is indicative of where he’s at in his development.

If they’re not giving Sanders a chance, it’s because he’s not ready.

He might have already been famous before entering the league, but he’s a late-round pick nonetheless, and not many of those get an opportunity to play quarterback in their rookie season.

Browns Nation