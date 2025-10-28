Browns Star Being Linked To Potential Trade With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns entered their bye week with more questions than answers.

Held back by an anemic offense, many fans are losing their patience with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

That’s why some people think the Browns could be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

With that in mind, Philadelphia Eagles insider Thomas R. Petersen believes the defending Super Bowl champions could make a run at Denzel Ward.

“Browns CB Denzel Ward to the Eagles makes so much sense. Already restructured, the team is an absolute mess, Eagles have a huge need. Is 28 years old. Would remind me of the [Darius] Slay trade,” Petersen posted on X.

Truth be told, it’s hard to envision any scenario in which that may happen.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has repeatedly reported that the Browns won’t go through a panic sale, and not even the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8 may have changed that.

If anything, Cleveland is reportedly looking to add players who would be under team control for years, so the team could actually be buyers.

Even if the Browns were looking to move some veterans, they are quite high on Ward, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the game, and it would likely take a massive offer to even consider parting with him.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a reputation for adding top-tier talent with big trades, so it’s easy to understand where this is coming from.

Then again, it’s hard to believe the Browns would actively make their elite defense worse.

They may trade a couple of rotational pieces, but Ward is arguably the second-best player on the team behind Myles Garrett, so he’s likely not going anywhere.

