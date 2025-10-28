Skip Bayless Calls For Browns To Make Major Offensive Change

The Cleveland Browns won’t make a quarterback change, for now.

They’re heading into their bye week with Dillon Gabriel as the starter, and it feels like, barring an injury or a shocking turn of events, he’s going to play in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

With that in mind, pundit Skip Bayless put head coach Kevin Stefanski on blast for his treatment of backup Shedeur Sanders.

“It will be over Stefanski’s dead body that Shedeur gets any reps. I really hope someone trades for Sanders, or (owner) Jimmy Haslam says, ‘I have seen enough of Kevin Stefanski.’ Somebody’s got to go if Shedeur has any chance to play at all this year or any year for the Cleveland Browns. I’ve seen enough of Dillon Gabriel and, obviously, Kevin Stefanski has not,” Bayless said.

"It will be over Stefanski's dead body that Shedeur gets any reps. I really hope someone trades for Sanders or Jimmy Haslam says I have seen enough of Stefanski."@RealSkipBayless and Arena Gridiron crew are ready for a change at QB in Cleveland 💯 pic.twitter.com/JWFW9B3PVr — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) October 27, 2025

Of course, things are always personal when it comes to Bayless.

Then again, he might be onto something here.

First, Gabriel hasn’t been good at all in his first four NFL starts, and it doesn’t feel like his flaws can be improved by coaching or development.

Second, it’s become evident that Sanders isn’t Stefanski’s guy.

The coach doesn’t think the rookie is ready, and he doesn’t seem willing to give him a chance to prove otherwise.

That type of divide between a head coach and the front office rarely leads to success.

Sanders isn’t an elite prospect by any means and might not have a high ceiling as an NFL starter.

That said, he can’t be much worse than Gabriel.

The Browns haven’t been competitive on offense all season, and while it’s never wise to give up on a first-year quarterback this early in his career, this situation doesn’t look fixable.

So, even if Stefanski doesn’t believe in Sanders, he may have no choice but to play him at some point.

