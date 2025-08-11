Browns Star Pulled Over For Going 100 mph

The Cleveland Browns find themselves dealing with another off-field incident involving one of their star players.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for speeding early Saturday morning in Strongsville, Ohio, after being clocked at 100 miles per hour in a 60-mph zone.

The traffic stop occurred at 2:01 AM and resulted in a citation for the All-Pro pass rusher, marking another high-profile traffic violation for the Browns organization.

“Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was pulled over early Saturday morning at 2:01 am for speeding in Strongsville. According to police, Garrett was clocked going 100 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. He was given a citation,” Nick Camino reported.

The citation comes with a $250 fine that Garrett can pay to resolve the matter.

While that amount represents pocket change for someone earning $40 million annually, the incident adds to a concerning pattern of speeding violations that have plagued Browns players recently.

For a player who serves as a team leader and face of the franchise, such incidents create unwanted distractions during what should be a focused preparation period.

The Browns organization recently dealt with similar issues involving rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders received two speeding tickets in June for driving over 90 mph and then over 100 mph.

General manager Andrew Berry publicly criticized Sanders following those incidents, calling his choices “not smart” and dangerous.

Berry emphasized the risk such behavior poses not just to the player but to other drivers on the road.

On the field, Garrett remains the cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense. His pass-rushing ability and leadership make him indispensable to the team’s success.

