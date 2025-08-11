Browns Urged To Pursue Young NFL WR

The Cleveland Browns could use another pass-catcher.

They certainly need someone to step up in the passing game, and you can never have too many options.

With that in mind, Jeff Lloyd urged the team to take a look at Jalin Hyatt.

“I’m definitely kicking the tires on Jalin Hyatt,” Lloyd wrote.

Hyatt has fallen behind in the New York Giants’ depth chart, and he didn’t even suit up in their preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

When asked about his absence, head coach Brian Daboll claimed that Hyatt was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

There haven’t been any updates regarding his situation and whether he’ll be out for the long run, but he’s now become a clear trade or cut candidate in the Big Apple.

The former Tennessee standout is about to enter his third year in the league, and while he hasn’t been given much of a chance to prove his worth, he’s certainly worth a look.

Hyatt is a true speedster who could become a perennial big-play threat at the next level in the right system and with the right quarterback.

He’s also proven to be a willing blocker in the running game.

On the downside, his route tree is rather limited, and given the lack of playing time, there’s no way of telling whether he’s actually improved that from his days in college.

Even so, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Browns don’t have a lot of talent at wide receiver.

