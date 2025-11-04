Browns’ Struggles Could Force Major Move

The Cleveland Browns have won five of their past 25 games dating back to last season.

They have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL during that span.

Despite having an offensive-minded head coach, they’ve never been a top-10 offense under Kevin Stefanski.

That’s why, as much as the front office may not want to, insider Tony Grossi believes that the Browns may be forced to fire Kevin Stefanski after the season.

“I believe they don’t want to [fire Stefanski], but they might have to. With this offensive disaster, it’d be different if they’re losing like Cincinnati’s losing. Give some excitement and score some points. It’s been over a year since they’ve won on the road. If they don’t win this [New York Jets game], are they ever going to win again on the road?” Grossi said.

Grossi said, with the way the team has struggled on offense, there’s no way to justify keeping Stefanski for another year.

He also added that it’s been more than a year since the Browns won on the road, so this Week 10 game at New York carries even more weight.

The Browns rank 30th in points per game this season (15.8), ahead of only the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Even though the Browns have a playoff-caliber defense, there’s no way to win many games with this type of offense.

As good a coach as Stefanski might be, it seems like he’s not the right guy to lead this team at this moment.

