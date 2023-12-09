Browns Nation

Browns Suffer Notable Loss For Jaguars Game

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Both the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars incurred serious blows to their offensive lines this week.

Jacksonville’s starting left tackle, Walker Little, will miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Little was the replacement for Cam Robinson, who went down earlier in the season.

And now Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns ruled out their rookie right tackle Dawand Jones.

Jones reportedly tweaked an old knee injury in practice this week.

Like Little, Jones stepped in for an All-Pro starter early in the season, in this case Jack Conklin.

Jedrick Wills remains out on the left side for Cleveland, with veteran Geron Christian manning that position.

James Hudson and Michael Dunn are the only other healthy options on the roster.

Fans and pundits were surprised when Jones got the nod over Hudson when Conklin was lost.

Cleveland did not call up journeyman tackle Justin Murray from the practice squad.

Former Browns tackle Blake Hance could get the start for Jacksonville at left tackle.

There is also talk that guard Ezra Cleveland will slide outside instead.

Either option should have the Browns defensive line anxious to get this game started.

Cleveland’s front four have not had a sack over the last 2 games and were called out by Jim Schwartz.

Myles Garrett is particularly motivated to kick the Browns pass rush back into gear.

Both head coaches might consider mobility whenever they get around to announcing their starting quarterbacks.

