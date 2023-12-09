Insider Reveals Major Amari Cooper Health Update

Kevin Stefanski still won’t announce a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

But he did have an important update for Cleveland Browns fans and whoever his quarterback is.

Amari Cooper has been nursing sore ribs while working his way through the concussion protocol.

He made it back to the practice field for a limited session on Friday.

And Ian Rapaport shared the announcement that Cooper is cleared to play against the Jaguars.

#Browns star WR Amari Cooper, listed as questionable with a rib injury and a concussion, received his final clearance from the independent neurological consultant and is out of the concussion protocol, sources say. He’ll play on Sunday vs the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2023

Cooper is enjoying a solid season as the Browns’ WR-1.

Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson each took time to rave about his importance to the offense.

With 799 yards and 5 games to go, Cooper is aiming for his 7th career 1,000-yard season.

The 9th-year veteran had 1160 yards and 78 receptions in his first year in Cleveland.

Cooper’s 16 yards per reception would be a career high if he keeps that pace up.

That will be an easier task if Stefanski names the stronger-armed veteran Joe Flacco as his quarterback.

Although the rookie Thompson-Robinson knows he has to get more vertical, too.

Cleveland’s offense will also have Marquise Goodwin back for the first time since Week 9.

Goodwin is still trying to justify Andrew Berry’s confidence in signing him this season.

Flacco set an NFL record by completing passes to 9 different receivers in a team debut.

That bodes well for Goodwin to get some chances if the veteran is behind center.