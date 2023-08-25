Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Surprisingly Trade Backup QB To The Cardinals

Browns Surprisingly Trade Backup QB To The Cardinals

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t just win fans over with a strong rookie preseason.

But it appears he also won over Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Enough so that Cleveland traded Josh Dobbs, their projected QB2, to the Arizona Cardinals today.

With Kyler Murray still recovering from a knee injury, Dobbs could get a shot at the temporary starting job.

Arizona’s offensive coordinator is Drew Petzing, who worked with Dobbs last year as the Browns’ QB coach.

It appears the deal was sudden in its presentation as Cleveland had just waived Kellen Mond this morning.

Mond will now remain with the Browns as their likely emergency quarterback each week.

And Thompson-Robinson will suit up as the new QB2 behind Deshaun Watson.

Berry and Stefanski were confident enough in Dobbs for the team to give him a guaranteed deal for 2023.

While Dobbs’ $2 million salary pales in comparison to the Browns’ starter, it seemed to lock him into the backup role.

But Thompson-Robinson has shown uncanny maturity and football IQ for a rookie.

His extended college career probably plays a role in how comfortable he looks behind center.

DTR’s instincts, reads, and running ability mimic Watson and allow for a seamless transition if needed.

But Watson’s durability might also play a role in Cleveland’s comfort with a rookie backup.

The former Texan once bruised his lungs and was cautioned not to fly due to the effect of air pressure changes.

So Watson took a bus to Jacksonville for the next game and led his team to victory over the Jaguars.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Not Being Considered A Top-10 QB

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Shares Similarities Between Watson, Mahomes

4 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Worked Out Former Packers RB Wednesday

7 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analysts Respond To Colin Cowherd's Harsh Prediction

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Restructure The Contract Of Another Star

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Excitement To Play In Preseason Finale

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Juan Thornhill Says Browns Will Benefit From Playing Eagles And Chiefs

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Nick Chubb Shares His Excitement About Deshaun Watson This Season

2 days ago

Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Juan Thornhill Sends Big Message To Former Team

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Hints At New Role Within Browns Offense

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Warns Browns About Consequences Of A Bad Season

2 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Lead NFL In 1 Category After Myles Garrett Restructure

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Highlights 'Major Issue' For The Browns

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Issues Challenge For Deshaun Watson Before Chiefs Game

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For The Browns To Open The Season

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Predicts Backup QB For 2023 Season

3 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Is Dominating In The NFL Preseason

4 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Opens Up Cap Room With Restructured Contract

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pat McAfee Raves About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Performances

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson For Big Play

6 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after missing a field goal during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cade York Still Confident After Missing 2 Game-Winning FGs

6 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Cade York's Unusual Social Media Activity At Halftime

6 days ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Receiver Leads The NFL In 3 Preseason Categories

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes His Deshaun Watson Expectations Clear

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Not Being Considered A Top-10 QB

No more pages to load