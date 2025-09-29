Browns, Texans Agree To Trade For Veteran OT

The Cleveland Browns are making moves.

They can’t protect their quarterback, and while moving on from Joe Flacco looks like a logical outcome, they need to keep whoever it is out of harm’s way.

While also dealing with injuries on the offensive line, the Browns are trading for Houston Texans veteran Cam Robinson, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Texans are trading OT Cam Robinson to the #Browns per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025

That looks like a good deal for both sides.

Robinson played about one-third of the snaps for the Texans this season, and he’s now penciled in to ultimately be the starting left tackle for the Browns.

Cleveland desperately needed some help at the position after Dawand Jones sustained his third season-ending injury in as many years in the league.

They could also use someone to fill in for Jack Conklin, who’s missed the past three games with an elbow injury.

Robinson, now in his ninth NFL season, could be a big help.

The Browns will travel to London for a Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, so Robinson will have little time to get acclimated and might not even suit up.

There’s been plenty of rumblings about whether the Browns will move on from Flacco and replace him with rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel is a left-handed quarterback, so that decision would require a bit of a shakeup on the offensive line.

Whatever the case, the Browns have taken a step in the right direction by finding someone to protect whoever the QB turns out to be.

