Browns Ticket Prices Hit Stunning Low

The Cleveland Browns may have hit rock bottom on Sunday. Losing to the New York Jets may have been a new low, especially considering that the Jets had just traded their two best defensive players and the Browns were coming off a bye week.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that Browns ticket prices are starting to plummet. If anything, it’s surprising that it didn’t happen sooner.

As shown by Mikey on X, tickets for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens are as cheap as nine dollars. That’s a great deal to watch Myles Garrett and Lamar Jackson square off live.

“Browns tickets to Sundays game have dropped to NINE dollars. It is less expensive to go watch Myles Garrett and Lamar Jackson battle it out, than it is to go to your local McDonald’s and pick up a Quarter Pounder,” via Mikey on X.

Notably, this is a testament to how the fans feel about the current direction the organization has taken. There doesn’t seem to be any type of accountability, and the fans may have had enough of this.

Of course, the fans will always root for their team, but this is the best way to send a message. They’re essentially letting the front office know that the product isn’t worth watching; it’s not even worth the drive.

There will always be reasons to watch football live, and there’s no way to compare that experience to watching at home. Still, it’s about time there’s some accountability for the Browns.

This team has a solid foundation of young players. But unless they get a quarterback and some sort of functioning offense, things just aren’t going to get much better.

