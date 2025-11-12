Analyst Reveals Browns’ Ideal Draft Scenario For 2026

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have a quarterback. They don’t seem to trust Sheduer Sanders, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to have enough games to make a case for himself. As for Dillon Gabriel, the viewing experience has been almost painful so far.

That’s why, barring a shocking turn of events, this team might be looking for a quarterback again in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, this class has been quite underwhelming in this position.

With that in mind, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report shared the best potential draft-day scenario for this organization. Unsurprisingly, it’ll be taking Fernando Mendoza.

“Best Case: Drafting Fernando Mendoza,” Kay wrote. “Even after utilizing a pair of picks on the quarterback position last year, Cleveland shouldn’t hesitate to snap up Mendoza if it ends up with the top choice in 2026. The Indiana product would immediately emerge as the favorite to not only win the starting job as a rookie but also hold it down for the foreseeable future. That rare talent will allow Mendoza to overcome any athletic limitations and mobility concerns. He’s as close to a sure thing as one will be able to find in the upcoming draft, making him a perfect pick for a Browns squad that can’t afford to whiff.”

Mendoza has been the clear-cut best quarterback in all of college football this season. That doesn’t mean he’s a superstar prospect by any means, and chances are that he wouldn’t be among the first five quarterbacks taken in a richer class. That being said, he’s the type of pure pocket passer and leader that could help turn this organization around.

Fernando Mendoza’s catalogue of throws this people in his face is ELITE. People are far too low on his overall game right now. All this Kirk Cousins crap. This is as good as it gets from the QB position. 2nd and 10 in the 4th. 3 point game. Gotta have it. STRIKE from Mendoza pic.twitter.com/val5DnvRtR — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) November 7, 2025

The Browns will still have to make several moves to solve their ailing offense. Coaching aside, they need to add more talent at wide receiver and bolster the offensive line to help whoever is behind center next season.

Of course, expecting a rookie quarterback to solve all of the team’s problems overnight isn’t fair or realistic. But even if they still have to spend a year or two developing him and outside of the playoff picture, finding the right guy will be the only way to bring back hope to this fan base.

