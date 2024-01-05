Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Baltimore Ravens ran away with the AFC North despite a magical season for the Cleveland Browns.

But if they’re not going to have a bye week before the playoffs, the Browns can do the next best thing.

Kevin Stefanski plans to rest some starters for the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Bengals, and The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov posted a list on Twitter of those expected to sit out.

Leading the list is Joe Flacco, whose regular season ends with four straight wins and four straight 300-plus yard passing games.

Myles Garrett won’t add to his sack total in the middle of a Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Other players will rest in hopes of allowing recent injuries and aches to heal better.

They include Juan Thornhill, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II, Dustin Hopkins, Mike Ford, and Anthony Walker.

Stefanski can’t rest everybody, but the list is surprising for some players who are not included.

Protecting Denzel Ward or resting Dalvin Tomlinson and Zadarius Smith is not in the Browns’ equation, but fans should expect those players to yield a considerable percentage of snaps to their backups off the bench.

Journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel becomes the Browns’ fifth starting quarterback this season.

Running back Pierre Strong could see the bulk of the carries against a susceptible Bengals run defense and defensive end Alex Wright should have plenty of time to earn a sack for the fourth consecutive game.

Cleveland is locked into the AFC’s fifth seed, while Cincinnati is officially eliminated, but the Bengals might find a little inspiration in trying to avoid a winless record in the division this year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

2 days ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

4 days ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

6 days ago

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

No more pages to load