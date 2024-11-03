Browns To Honor Jim Donovan With Helmet Sticker

The Cleveland Browns lost a legend when long-time play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan succumbed to his cancer battle in October.

Donovan – who had served as the voice of the Browns since the team’s rebirth in 1999 – was a member of this year’s Browns Legends class after announcing his retirement from the booth this summer due to his second battle with cancer.

When he passed away one day before last week’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens, the memorials and tributes to Donovan came from everywhere, and several tributes to his memory were made in and around the stadium.

The Browns announced a new way to remember their legendary broadcaster on Sunday before Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

On X, the Browns announced that the team is “Continuing to honor the legend” with a new helmet sticker Cleveland revealed on the social media platform.

Continuing to honor the legend 🧡 pic.twitter.com/CKNkRowNLt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2024

The sticker is a picture of a microphone with the orange initials “JD” in the middle of the microphone.

Cleveland used a picture of the sticker along with a video to reveal it, sharing Joel Bitonio’s uniform and helmet in the clip.

When Donovan decided to step aside this August, Cleveland chose Andrew Siciliano as his replacement.

Siciliano had been Donovan’s replacement during the legendary broadcaster’s first battle with cancer.

Donovan was a fixture in Cleveland for many years, and he called NFL games on NBC during his past work experiences.

Cleveland hosts the Chargers in a pivotal AFC matchup on Sunday as the Browns – who are currently 2-6 – need a win to continue working back into the conference playoff picture.

