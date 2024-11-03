Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Has Passed Away

Browns Legend Has Passed Away

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Clevelans Browns

 

The Cleveland Browns family is still mourning the loss of legendary play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan last Saturday, who unfortunately lost his lengthy battle with cancer just a day before the team’s inspiring victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In a tough turn of events, just a week later, the team has lost another foundational member of the Browns family.

The team shared on X Saturday that Browns Legend Dub Jones has passed away at the age of 99.

William Augustus Jones played eight seasons with the Browns from 1948 to 1955 and shares the NFL record for touchdowns scored in a single game with six.

He is survived by an incredible family that includes four sons, three daughters, 22 grandchildren, an impressive 48 great-grandchildren, and his wife, Schump, whom he met in junior high.

Jones was part of the Browns’ first season in the NFL in 1950 after joining the team in the All-America Football Conference in 1948.

He had over 5,000 career scrimmage yards and 41 touchdowns as both a prolific runner and receiver out of the backfield and was a major part of three NFL championship teams.

Jones also coached the Browns for six years in the 1960s and was elected to the Browns Legends program in 2004.

Another team icon is now gone, and the team will once again be playing with a heavy heart when taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in an effort to win consecutive games for the first time all season.

The Browns extended their thoughts and prayers to Jones’ family and all involved, and Browns Nation does the same.

NEXT:  David Njoku Could Make Notable Franchise History On Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation