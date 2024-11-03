Browns Legend Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns family is still mourning the loss of legendary play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan last Saturday, who unfortunately lost his lengthy battle with cancer just a day before the team’s inspiring victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In a tough turn of events, just a week later, the team has lost another foundational member of the Browns family.

The team shared on X Saturday that Browns Legend Dub Jones has passed away at the age of 99.

Dub Jones, a Browns Legend who shares the NFL record for touchdowns scored in a single game, has passed away at the age of 99. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. 📰 >> https://t.co/vCT6iKzxVk pic.twitter.com/yPpgQ2o9M3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2024

William Augustus Jones played eight seasons with the Browns from 1948 to 1955 and shares the NFL record for touchdowns scored in a single game with six.

He is survived by an incredible family that includes four sons, three daughters, 22 grandchildren, an impressive 48 great-grandchildren, and his wife, Schump, whom he met in junior high.

Jones was part of the Browns’ first season in the NFL in 1950 after joining the team in the All-America Football Conference in 1948.

He had over 5,000 career scrimmage yards and 41 touchdowns as both a prolific runner and receiver out of the backfield and was a major part of three NFL championship teams.

Jones also coached the Browns for six years in the 1960s and was elected to the Browns Legends program in 2004.

Another team icon is now gone, and the team will once again be playing with a heavy heart when taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in an effort to win consecutive games for the first time all season.

The Browns extended their thoughts and prayers to Jones’ family and all involved, and Browns Nation does the same.

