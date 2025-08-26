Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett To Raiders

The Cleveland Browns created a logjam at the quarterback slot after drafting two players this year despite already having a pair of signal-callers on their roster.

Cleveland crowded their quarterback room even more by adding Tyler Huntley back into the fold when both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel were injured during the preseason.

With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Browns are making decisions about who the franchise will keep.

After terminating Huntley’s contract on Sunday, Cleveland further reduced their count at this pivotal position, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on Monday that the Browns traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Trade: Browns are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources. Raiders needed another backup for Geno Smith with QB Aidan O'Connell fracturing his wrist in the preseason finale and being expected to miss 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/BdoWHD5aBF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Las Vegas became a franchise in need of a quarterback when backup Aidan O’Connell fractured his wrist during the final preseason game.

That left only two quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster, making Geno Smith the only experienced signal-caller.

Pickett was acquired by the Browns via trade this year from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Previously, Pickett was a first-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he went 14-10 in two years as the AFC North rival’s starter.

Cleveland looked to be a potential new start for the fourth-year quarterback after serving as the Eagles’ backup last year.

Instead, the quarterback will leave Cleveland without having played a single snap this preseason.

The Browns have veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as their starter this season, while two rookies – Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders – will continue to learn head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system as his backups.

Gabriel appears to be ahead of Sanders on the depth chart heading into the team’s season-opening contest next week.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Makes Surprising Prediction About Shedeur Sanders