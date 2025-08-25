Dan Orlovsky Makes Surprising Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback hierarchy appeared to solidify after Shedeur Sanders struggled through a tough preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sanders entered that game with momentum from his promising debut against Carolina, where he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Rams, however, he completed just 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards while taking five sacks.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky watched the performance and believes Sanders will not start a game during the 2025 season.

“I don’t think he’s going to start unless Joe Flacco falls flat on his face or gets hurt. Then I think Dillon Gabriel should be the No. 2 quarterback, unless he falls flat on his face or gets hurt. Then what do they do with Kenny Pickett? I would imagine they have him as the third, and Shedeur as the fourth. So, unless someone gets hurt or there’s a complete disaster performance-wise by the other three, I don’t think he gets on the field.”

Orlovsky noted that Cleveland’s coaching staff evaluates Sanders daily in practice, not just based on his standout Carolina performance or his rough outing against Los Angeles that caught the public’s attention.

Stephen A. Smith shared similar concerns about Sanders’ immediate prospects. Smith acknowledged the excitement after watching Sanders play, particularly when he seemed positioned as a potential backup while Kenny Pickett dealt with injuries.

Sanders’ performance against the Rams may define his rookie season unless injuries create unexpected openings. His role now shifts to development rather than competition for playing time.

Sanders has displayed NFL-caliber arm talent, but the consistency issues exposed against Los Angeles highlight areas needing improvement.

Better pocket presence and faster decision-making could position him for midseason opportunities if circumstances change.

