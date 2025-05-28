Browns Undrafted Rookie Is Drawing Buzz

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to reshape their running back room ahead of this season.

Nick Chubb was a free agent, and even if they re-signed him, they still needed to find an answer for the future.

With that in mind, they took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, a pair of complementary and very talented backs with RB1 upside.

However, the Browns didn’t stop there.

Even with Jerome Ford agreeing to take a pay cut to stay, they also added undrafted free agent Ahmani Marshall, and he’s been quite impressive so far.

That’s why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes Marshall could make the 53-man roster.

“The Cleveland Browns don’t need a third rookie running back on the roster. Even so, Appalachian State’s Ahmani Marshall presents something different compared to Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson,” Sobleski wrote. “He’s a well-built ball-carrier who can and will run through first contact. He makes quick and decisive downhill cuts as an efficient runner. He didn’t even become a full-time lead back until late into his final season on campus, when he posted five straight 100-yard games to finish his career.”

Judkins is most likely going to be the lead back, splitting touches with Sampson.

Ford will be there for depth and to give opposing teams a different look every now and then, but given his history of inefficiency, he might not get as many touches.

That would leave little to no room for Marshall, but there have been positive reports about him during OTAs, so perhaps he could surpass Ford on the depth chart.

Now that head coach Kevin Stefanski is back in charge of the offense, the Browns will return to being a run-heavy team.

As such, you can never have too many options out of the backfield, and Marshall could end up being a steal.

