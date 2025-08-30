Browns Undrafted Rookie Predicted To Make Big Impact

The Cleveland Browns have discovered an undrafted gem who refuses to let his size define his NFL future.

Adin Huntington has turned heads throughout training camp and preseason action with his relentless motor and surprising athleticism.

The Tulane product entered camp as a long shot to make the roster but has quickly positioned himself as a potential contributor in Jim Schwartz’s defensive system.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently highlighted Huntington among rookies projected to make an impact during the 2025 season.

“Huntington is a high-motor defender with polished pass-rush skills and a disruptive game. Though his small stature (6-1, 281 pounds) could make it hard for him to crack the lineup as an every-down player in Jim Schwartz’s defense, Huntington’s relentless effort and infectious energy could lead to a key role as a situational pass rusher in the Browns’ sub-packages,” Brooks wrote.

At 6-1 and 281 pounds, Huntington posted impressive combine numbers that caught Cleveland’s attention.

His 4.64-second 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical jump rank among the most explosive marks for defensive tackles in recent years.

The undrafted rookie has backed up those measurables with production on the field.

Huntington recorded 1.5 sacks, forced one fumble, and tallied five tackles in Cleveland’s preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams.

His performance has moved him well beyond depth chart consideration.

What sets Huntington apart extends beyond his pass-rushing ability.

The Browns have utilized him in multiple roles, including as an extra lineman on offense and on special teams coverage units.

He has even lined up at fullback during certain packages.

Schwartz values speed and energy from his defensive players, two qualities Huntington brings consistently.

While his frame may prevent him from becoming an every-down starter, his versatility and motor have created a path to the 53-man roster.

