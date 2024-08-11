Dee And Jimmy Haslam Offer New Insight Into Stadium Process

For most of this year, the future home of the Cleveland Browns has been debated around the city as the organization has two options to explore: renovating the existing downtown facility or building a new domed stadium in Brook Park.

Earlier this week, the Browns’ front office broke its silence as executive vice president Dave Jenkins shared a letter to their fans about their potential options, a note that seemingly all but confirmed their intentions to build a domed stadium in Brook Park with a detailed video showcasing what the domed facility would look like.

Cuyahoga County shared a response to the franchise on Twitter Sunday afternoon, authoring a letter to “affirm our united commitment to keep the Browns in Downtown Cleveland for generations to come.”

This morning, the Executive and Council President affirmed their commitment to keep the Browns in Downtown Cleveland in a letter to Jimmy and Dee Haslam. pic.twitter.com/xewSDjHEFS — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) August 11, 2024

The new letter is another attempt to sway the team’s ownership group – Haslam Sports Group – toward remaining at Cleveland Browns Stadium beyond their current 2028 lease.

Later on Sunday, Dee and Jimmy Haslam seemingly responded with a statement about the stadium planning process, acknowledging the county’s response but calling it “short-sighted” to rule out other options.

“It would be short-sighted for Northeast Ohio to rule out any options at this point for a long-term decision of this magnitude,” the Haslams’ statement read.

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Cleveland Browns Stadium Planning Process pic.twitter.com/fBonHr0Ocs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2024

The Haslams’ statement also acknowledges that the organization had sent several detailed questions about the $461 million proposal Cleveland shared two weeks ago to renovate the existing facility.

Browns insider Tony Grossi said earlier this week he believes the franchise is “closing in” on making their intentions to build a domed stadium public.

