Browns Urged Take A Chance On Former Second-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns’ roster seems mostly set ahead of this season.

Then again, they could look to add on both sides of the ball.

With that in mind, analyst Earl “Da Pearl” Mauldin suggested that they should take a chance on cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

“He played in just 4 games last year because of a shoulder injury, but he’s 25 and a former 2nd-round pick, and his last full season healthy he had 13 PBUs. Has 6 career picks as well,” Mauldin wrote on X.

Samuel is a young, talented player who’s shown flashes of strong play in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the fact that he’s still unsigned at this point in the offseason raises some questions about his health.

Perhaps his shoulder injury is more serious and worrisome than originally thought, which is why teams aren’t interested in taking a chance on him right now.

Then again, that’s also what could make him an intriguing pickup.

He’s not likely to demand a steep salary, and the Browns can bring him in on a “prove-it” type of deal.

He has a lot of upside, and though the Browns look set in the secondary, he would arguably be an upgrade over Martin Emerson Jr., who has left plenty to be desired.

The Browns can afford to roll the dice on young players with high upside.

They are expected to be dominant on defense again after some regression last season.

Though they have the pieces they need to fulfill that goal, it never hurts to add talent and depth when it’s available at a reasonable price.

