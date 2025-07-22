Kenny Pickett Sends 6-Word Message Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks under contract right now.

Four of those are healthy enough to play and will battle it out in training camp.

It will be an uphill battle for each of them, but Kenny Pickett is more than ready to embrace that challenge.

In a clip shown by the Browns on X, the young veteran arrived a training camp with a purpose.

“Year 4, man. Ready to go,” Pickett said.

The Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and it looks like he has a legitimate chance to be the Week 1 starter.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry talked about how much they liked him and how they thought he had plenty of untapped potential.

Pickett was a first-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It did not work out there, but it’s not like the Steelers did much to put him in a position to succeed.

Last season, Pickett backed up Jalen Hurts, and his time with a Super Bowl-winning organization might be just what he needed to shake off his early career struggles.

Yet, with a 53-man roster and another veteran (Joe Flacco) and two rookies (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) also competing for a spot, Pickett will have to be sharp to avoid being traded or cut before the start of the season.

NEXT:

Former Browns RB Signs With Chargers