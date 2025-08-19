Kevin Stefanski Hints At Browns’ Plans At Kicker

Though everybody is focused on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, that’s not the only position that could be up for grabs.

The Browns entered training camp with two kickers, and each of them took the field in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said afterward that the Browns will take their time before making a decision.

“Yeah, I think Week 1 is coming soon enough, but all of our guys are doing a great job. Dustin [Hopkins is] doing a great job. Excited for Andre [Szmyt] to make those kicks in that game, but, yeah, we’ll save Week 1 for Week 1. It was always the plan [to go with Szmyt against the Eagles]. Want to give Andre a good shot at some live game reps,” Stefanski said.

Szmyt attempted three kicks in the second preseason game after Hopkins worked solo in the preseason opener.

Hopkins had a 46-yard field goal, with Szmyt knocking down a couple of his own, including a 49-yarder.

Hopkins struggled in his second season with the Browns.

He was successful on just 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts and missed three PATs.

He was coming off a good first season with Cleveland, making 33 of 36 field goal attempts (91.7 percent) and going 8-of-8 from 50 yards or longer.

The Browns signed him to a three-year contract extension after that season, making him one of the highest-paid kickers in football.

Now, releasing him before the start of the regular season would create a salary cap hit.

That’s why they have little choice but to hope that he will turn back the clock and get back to his efficient ways.

But if that’s not the case, it seems like they may have a replacement in mind.

