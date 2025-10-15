Browns Urged To Address ‘Massive’ Roster Concern

For years, everybody has talked about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback problems, and rightfully so.

Yet, their offensive issues may run a little deeper.

Over the past couple of seasons, they’ve also failed to protect their quarterback.

Now, with an aging roster, that problem could become chronic.

With that in mind, analyst Matt Fontana urged the team to address its issues with the offensive line before it’s too late.

“It’s understandable to focus on the QBs. Browns have a massive O-line problem that needs [to be] addressed and supplemented. [Luke] Wypler and [Zak] Zinter are your only future. They had d*** well better get Bill Callahan back in Berea,” Fontana wrote on X.

The Browns used to have one of the strongest lines in the league, regardless of who was on the field.

Then, Callahan, widely recognized as the best offensive line coach in the league, left to follow his son, who became head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

But after Brian Callahan was fired this week, Bill Callahan parted with the Titans, so the Browns could make a run at him again, as an assistant or a consultant.

More than that, the team needs to revamp the offensive line in the offseason.

The Browns have to add younger players with high upside to stabilize the unit for years to come.

They need to find a left tackle, and they could use one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to do so.

Cleveland is trying to figure out whether one of its rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, can be a franchise QB.

That seems unlikely at this point, all things considered.

But no quarterback will have much of a chance if he doesn’t have any time in the pocket.

