Insider Reveals Likely Reason Browns Are Waiting On Russell Wilson

As one of the few NFL franchises still searching for a starting quarterback in 2025, the Cleveland Browns have been linked to multiple free agents this offseason with significant starting experience.

Cleveland made one move already, trading for quarterback Kenny Pickett earlier this month.

Now, the Browns are on the clock as the team looks for a second player to add to their quarterback room.

The New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers are in similar situations as Cleveland, looking to fill their vacancies with either a free agent or rookie prospect this year.

That’s one reason why Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Cleveland is being patient in its search for another signal-caller.

On “The Daily Grossi,” he shared his thoughts about why a player like Russell Wilson has not already been scooped up by Cleveland this offseason.

“I think one reason the Browns might be waiting on Wilson is the longer you wait, the lower price comes. If he gets shut out from the Steelers, the Giants, and Tennessee, there’s nobody left, so his price goes down. He’s not their primary target. He’s on the radar with these other guys on the quarterback tracker,” Grossi said.

Grossi added the Browns could wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft to decide which veteran quarterback to sign for this year.

The insider noted that runs counterintuitive to the course other analysts have suggested the Browns take, but he added the team may choose their rookie quarterback before deciding which veteran should be added to supplement their future starter’s growth process.

Cleveland saw Wilson twice last season when he helmed the Steelers offense, going 1-1 against the veteran signal-caller.

