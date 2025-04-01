Browns Urged To Avoid ‘Desperation’ Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason under a lot of pressure to get their new quarterback.

They haven’t done so yet, or at least not to the extent that the fan base has wanted.

So, with Russell Wilson no longer an option, some think they will take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

However, Ian Valentino of “The 33rd Team” believes that should only be the case if the Browns are actually sold on him.

In his latest column, he urged the Browns not to take Sanders unless they firmly believe he’s their guy.

Otherwise, they might be better off taking Abdul Carter and then going for their quarterback further down the road.

“As the San Francisco 49ers can attest, it doesn’t matter how you find your franchise quarterback as long as it happens. Browns fans won’t hold it against Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry if their plan works, even if it’s not a traditional path. Sanders’ specific evaluation aside, there should never be a situation where a front office sends in a pick they’re not fully sold on. That’s how guys like Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, and so many other busts wind up on a new team before their first contract is even up,” Valentino wrote.

That makes perfect sense, especially in an underwhelming quarterback class like this one.

There’s likely only one potential star, and that’s Cam Ward.

Other guys like Jaxson Dart have a high upside, but they’re projects, and Tyler Shough, as talented as he is, is also older.

The ties to Jalen Milroe are obvious, and the fan base could also rally behind a former Buckeye like Will Howard.

The fact of the matter is that the talent gap between Sanders and the rest of the pack isn’t big enough to justify taking him at No. 2 when the other prospects will most likely be available in rounds two, three, and so forth.

Shedeur Sanders could still turn out to be a very good player, a superstar even.

But if the Browns aren’t fully sold on him, there’s just no way they should pull the trigger on him as high as No. 2.

