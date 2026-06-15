Insider Reveals Hidden Challenge Facing Deshaun Watson This Season

Winning the starting quarterback job in Cleveland is only part of the battle for Deshaun Watson. Even if he outperforms Shedeur Sanders in training camp and earns the right to take the first snap of the 2026 regular season, there is another challenge waiting for him that has nothing to do with what happens between the lines. Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock talked about it on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, and explained why this situation is unlike any other quarterback competition in the NFL.

She explained the reality Watson is walking into, regardless of how the competition plays out.

“Good or bad, starting or not, Shedeur Sanders is one of the most popular topics on any given day. It’s going to draw attention, it’s going to draw eyeballs. It is something Deshaun Watson is going to have to deal with, whether he wins the starting job or not,” Bastock said.

Sanders arrived in Cleveland as one of the most talked about prospects in recent draft history, carrying the weight of his father’s legendary name, a Colorado program that dominated the national conversation for 2 straight years, and a rookie season that generated genuine excitement among Browns fans starving for a reason to believe in their quarterback.

If Watson wins the starting job and plays well, the conversation will inevitably shift to whether Sanders should be getting more opportunities. If Watson struggles at any point, the calls for Sanders will be immediate and loud. That is the environment he is walking into.

What Watson does with that reality will say a great deal about where he is mentally heading into this season. The best response is the most obvious one. Play well enough that the conversation doesn’t happen. That has always been the ultimate answer to outside noise in professional sports, and it remains the only one that actually works.

The competition is real, the stakes are high, and the spotlight is not going anywhere. Browns fans are going to find out a lot about Watson this summer.

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