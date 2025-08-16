Browns Urged To Cut Key Player Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2025 season facing tough decisions at quarterback.

They have five QBs at training camp, creating difficult roster choices ahead.

Joe Flacco helped Cleveland to an unexpected playoff berth in 2023 after injuries decimated the position.

His return provides stability in a chaotic quarterback room.

However, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently said the Browns should move on from the veteran before the regular season begins.

“Right now, Joe Flacco is the only healthy quarterback on Cleveland’s dumpster fire of a roster. But he should absolutely not see the field for the Browns in 2025. Want experience? Fine. See if 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett can turn his career around in Cleveland. But at some point, the Browns have to see what they have in rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, especially after surprisingly using a third-round pick on the former,” Davenport wrote.

The argument centers on development opportunities for younger quarterbacks. Pickett arrived this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles after struggling with the Pittsburgh Steelers to start his NFL career.

Gabriel and Sanders have shown promise during training camp.

Moving on from Flacco would send a clear message about Cleveland’s priorities and could solve some complex roster mathematics.

Keeping four quarterbacks through final cuts seems unlikely, so the Browns must balance immediate readiness against future potential.

Training camp reps and preseason games will prove crucial in this competition. Flacco currently holds an early advantage based on experience and system familiarity.

The younger quarterbacks need strong showings to shift that dynamic.

Parting with Flacco would suggest confidence in their developmental prospects and willingness to accept short-term growing pains for potential long-term gains.

