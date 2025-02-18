Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Franchise-Altering Move

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as most three-win teams.

They were a playoff team just a couple of years ago, and they had pretty much the same core last season.

Currently, they are not a Super Bowl contender, and that may not change with their existing core.

That’s why Bruce Drennan believes that Myles Garrett’s trade request could actually be a blessing in disguise for this team.

In the latest edition of his show, the analyst claimed that it was time the Browns just cut their losses and start from scratch:

“If they do it right now the Browns can be a playoff team in a couple years, a Super Bowl contender,” he said.

Should the Browns cut their losses and clean house? "If they do it right now the Browns can be a playoff team in a couple years, a Super Bowl contender" –@Bruce_Drennan pic.twitter.com/xMK4fDKERY — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 18, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

The Browns have some interesting pieces on defense, but their offense is still a ways away.

Other than Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and maybe Cedric Tillman, they don’t have that much talent there.

The offensive line is brittle, aging, and not very good, and they don’t have a quarterback.

No one wants to lose a player of Myles Garrett’s caliber, but his trade value isn’t likely to get much higher in the foreseeable future.

Getting a couple of additional first-round picks and some middle-round picks will allow this team to replenish their roster with talent and build a sustainable project for years to come.

The fans might not want to tank or go through a long rebuild, and rightfully so, but sometimes, you have to take a couple of steps back before being able to take a major leap forward.

This might be the case here.

