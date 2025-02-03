Browns Urged To Draft Intriguing DE Prospect

The Cleveland Browns watched more than 120 players during Senior Bowl week.

Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was the National Team’s defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was head coach of the American Team.

That, plus Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski’s observations, should give the Browns more than enough information about the players they might target in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic shared his potential mock draft consisting only of players who took part in the Senior Bowl.

Apparently, he was left very impressed by UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound physical specimen who used to play linebacker before moving to the edge of the line:

“Oladejo was an off-ball linebacker for three years before switching to the edge and posting a big season last fall. Physically, he’s at least a little like Browns veteran Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire, a 2023 fourth-round pick who played well in 2024. Okoronkwo might or might not be back, and the team will add to the pass-rush group even if he is,” Jackson said.

Even after transitioning from playing one position for three years, Oladejo is big and strong enough to compete against the physicality of NFL players.

He won’t give a ton from a pass rush perspective but UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo (#2) is an impact run defender. Super powerful, urgent, and relentless. Former Cal LB who now plays on ball. One of the cooler stories in the 2025 Draft. 57 tackles, 14 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in 2024. pic.twitter.com/01rXF5E4Rm — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) December 17, 2024

He will require some development at the next level, but with Jim Schwartz coaching him and Myles Garrett helping him learn the nuances of the game, his ability to absorb information will be vital for his growth.

He’s a crafty and speedy player, and his inside spins often drew rave reviews among Bruins fans.

The Browns need to bolster their roster in several areas, and while everyone is focused on their significant need for a quarterback, they will have plenty of picks to address many of their needs.

Oladejo might not be the flashiest player out there, but he’s worth a flier in the later rounds.

