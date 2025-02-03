Insider Has A Message For Fans Urging The Browns To Trade Their Stars

The Cleveland Browns went through one of their most complicated and disappointing seasons in recent history.

Given how the team has fared over the years, that’s a lot to say.

That’s why some fans believe it’s time to hit the drawing board and blow up the roster again.

However, Browns insider Terry Pluto doesn’t seem to think that way.

In his latest column, he called out the fans who want the team to start from scratch again, stating that you often hope to find a player like Myles Garrett in the draft:

“Some fans and media members love to play the “blow up the roster” game – add more draft picks after a bad season. It’s fun to discuss. You try to draft players like Garrett, not trade players like that when they are in the prime of their careers,” Pluto said.

That makes some sense, and, to be fair, the Browns are a much better team than last season’s record shows.

By no means are they a three-win team.

Deshaun Watson’s play doomed this team throughout the first half of the season, and the campaign was pretty much doomed by the time he suffered a season-ending injury.

This team is aging, and that should be a concern.

They must address their lack of young talent for when the veterans are ready to leave.

Still, it’s not like this team can’t compete at a high level.

This will be a crucial offseason for the Browns, and the decisions they make during the NFL Draft could make or break this organization for the next couple of years.

Another bad season should make this team consider blowing things up.

But as things stand now, they’re not as far behind other teams as their record shows or as some of the fans seem to think.

