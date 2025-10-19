Shedeur Sanders Reveals Meaning Behind His Cleats

The Cleveland Browns might be entering desperation mode pretty soon.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t look sharp in his second start, and if the Browns continue to lose games, Shedeur Sanders could take the field sooner rather than later.

Of course, that’s not fair to the Oregon product, who has done nothing but work hard.

No backup quarterback in NFL history has drawn as much attention as the Colorado product, up to the point where people even want to hear about his cleats.

With that in mind, the fifth-round selection opened up on his personalized cleats and what they stand for.

“We got the love, the hope, greatness on there. We got the peace on there. [Positivity] on there. Focus. These are my everyday cleats, man. I gotta have, I gotta have purpose on there, you know. I got HBCUs on there. I gotta have a lot of stuff, you know, that I gotta play for nowadays. So every time I step foot in these cleats, man, I got something different I’m playing for. But these are my everyday practice cleats,” Sanders said.

Sanders didn’t look good in his second preseason start, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it loud and clear that he doesn’t think he’s ready now.

Granted, that’s not to say that he will never be ready, and there’s still a chance that he will turn out to be not only a good player but maybe even a great one.

Those chances, however, will get slimmer if he’s sent out there before he’s ready.

Then again, with the way the offense has struggled, they might not have much of a choice but to at least give him a chance and see whether he’s ready or not.

People’s jobs could be on the line, and they will have to consider all options.

