Browns Urged To Give ‘Fair Chance’ To Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns have four potential options to start at quarterback next season.

Unfortunately, none of those options seems to be necessarily promising.

But if one of them is likely to be a star, it’s probably Shedeur Sanders.

That’s why Tyvis Powell wants him to get a fair chance.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Powell gushed about Sanders’ work ethic, stating that he’s done everything right and has worked tirelessly since the Browns took him in the NFL Draft, so he wants to see the team give him a fair chance to prove his worth:

“The reason that I’m rooting for Shedeur is one, I love a great underdog story. When you watch the things that he does, he literally has done everything right. He works hard. He stays after practice. He’s actually trying, to where a lot of people do it off the natural, as soon as that whistle blows, they jog into the locker room, take a shower, and they’re up out of there. This guy is staying after, doing all the necessary things to give himself a chance. He’s putting in all this time and effort and hard work. At some point, it’s gotta pay off. Give him a fair chance,” Powell said.

That will be way easier said than done.

All things considered, Sanders might have entered the league as the fourth guy in the pecking order, and as such, he won’t have many – if any – reps with the first team.

He reportedly turned plenty of heads with his play in the early stages of offseason practices, with some going as far as to say that he was the best quarterback out there.

However, those reps didn’t come against first-team players, so it’s hard to read too much into that.

Sanders was a fifth-round pick, and as such, he will most likely need everybody else to fail and/or get hurt to get a chance.

Even so, beggars can’t be choosers, and it’s not like the Browns have had a long history of successful quarterbacks, so they should give any of their potential options a long leash this season.

NEXT:

NFL Spokesman Speaks Out About Quinshon Judkins' Arrest