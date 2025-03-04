Browns Urged To Have Reunion With Former QB

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get a new quarterback.

Of course, it makes sense that they would go after a rookie to build around for years to come.

But given how they’ve fared recently, it also makes sense that they find a proven veteran to build around.

With that in mind, team analyst Jimmy Watkins urged the team to pick up the phone and bring back Jacoby Brissett:

“During 11 starts with Cleveland in 2022, he completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,608 yards (7.1 per attempt), 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Browns’ offense scored 23.9 points per game and ranked top 10 in expected points added (EPA) per play. And for what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus gave Brissett the sixth-highest grade among quarterbacks that season. Call it the (pretty) good ol’ days. They say you can’t go back, but Brissett enters this offseason a free agent. Cleveland needs a new starter. Neither party expects to sign/offer a lucrative QB contract this offseason,” Watkins wrote.

Needless to say, the bar isn’t particularly high, but this would make some sense.

For starters, he’s already familiar with Kevin Stefanski and his system.

Also, he would probably be one of the cheapest options the team could get.

On top of that, he’s someone who knows and embraces his role and place in the league, meaning he would most likely serve as a veteran leader and a mentor if, or when, the team benches him in favor of a rookie.

Granted, he wouldn’t be the most exciting choice by any means, and he’s two years older than he was the last time he started a game for the Browns.

He didn’t look sharp at all in his return to the Patriots.

Nevertheless, he provides the kind of presence and leadership the team needs, and you can’t ask for much more when you’re facing financial constraints.

This is an intriguing option, and one the Browns will most likely consider when going through the list of free-agent quarterbacks to reach out to.

NEXT:

Browns Are Meeting With Top Pass Rushing Prospect This Week