Browns Urged To Make Big Trade With Texans

The Cleveland Browns aren’t out of the playoff race.

It’s too early to think about that, and after beating the Green Bay Packers, they proved that their defense was good enough to hold its ground against anybody.

That’s why they need to give their offense a helping hand, especially with 40-year-old Joe Flacco behind center.

With that in mind, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report urged the Browns to make a run at Houston Texans LT Cam Robinson:

“Once again, the Cleveland Browns offensive tackles are banged up. Jack Conklin missed the team’s previous two outings because of an elbow injury. Dawand Jones needs knee surgery, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. Cleveland should attempt to acquire Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans. Robinson has 102 starts on his nine-year resume, and he’s currently a backup left tackle behind rookie second-rounder Aireontae Ersery. If the Texans plan to keep Ersery and Tytus Howard at tackle, with Blake Fisher in a reserve position, Robinson may be available on the trade block,” Moton wrote.

Truth be told, this is a feasible move that could be huge for this team.

Granted, the Texans’ offensive line was far from elite last season, but there are many factors that come into play here.

There aren’t many veteran offensive tackles who could be up for grabs, and Robinson is experienced enough to bring plenty to the table in Northeast Ohio.

Dawand Jones isn’t going to be back this season, and after sustaining three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league, chances are that we’ve already seen the last of him, at least in Cleveland.

Jack Conklin is banged up, and he’s a candidate to retire at the end of the season.

The Browns’ offensive line overhaul can’t start soon enough.

Robinson might not be a long-term answer at the position, but they could look to keep him around as a backup or a mentor.

And even if that’s not the case, there’s not much risk and plenty of reward in making this much-needed move.

