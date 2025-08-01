Browns Urged To Make Blockbuster Trade With Commanders

The Cleveland Browns offense could take a major leap forward with the right wide receiver addition alongside Jerry Jeudy.

After trading away Amari Cooper, the team lacks proven depth at the position and needs another reliable target to maximize their passing attack.

That need became a talking point when Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made his feelings known on social media.

Ward used his platform to openly recruit a former college teammate who could solve Cleveland’s receiver concerns.

“My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey. I’m just saying,” Ward tweeted.

My Ohio State brother Terry Mclaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey🔥I’m just saying

@TheTerry_25 — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) July 31, 2025

Terry McLaurin’s situation in Washington has become increasingly complicated.

The All-Pro receiver is entering the final year of his current deal and has reportedly requested a trade after contract extension talks with the Commanders stalled.

Washington has been reluctant to offer the long-term commitment McLaurin is seeking.

Ward’s public endorsement represents a rare case of player-driven recruitment. The two were teammates at Ohio State and their existing relationship could translate into immediate on-field chemistry if a deal materialized.

For Cleveland, McLaurin represents an ideal fit. He has posted five straight seasons with at least 75 catches and 1,000 receiving yards despite inconsistent quarterback play in Washington.

His reputation as a precise route runner and team leader would bring immediate credibility to the receiver room.

The Browns have the draft capital to explore a potential trade. However, salary cap limitations and McLaurin’s willingness to commit long-term in Cleveland remain significant hurdles.

McLaurin would instantly upgrade a position group that currently lacks proven options beyond Jeudy.

NEXT:

Early Standout Is Emerging On Browns' Defense