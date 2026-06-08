NFL Insider Makes A Strong Statement About Browns’ Future

It may have felt like a significant blow when the Cleveland Browns finally decided to trade Myles Garrett. If there were anyone who would be considered to play his entire career for the franchise, it would have been the record-setting pass rusher.

However, circumstances dictated otherwise, and Cleveland sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that included Jared Verse and three draft picks. With what the Browns have been able to accomplish in the past two NFL Drafts, it sets them up very well going forward.

NFL Insider Albert Breer recently made a strong statement about the Browns’ future, saying the outlook is good with young talent such as Carson Schwesinger, Spencer Fano, Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Denzel Boston, Dylan Sampson, Harold Fannin Jr., and KC Concepcion.

“The Browns’ future looks bright. I know, I know. Probably not the week that Clevelanders are feeling that way, and I certainly get where those fans are sick of the routine of compiling assets only to see assets wasted away. But this is about more than just that. Schwesinger and Fano are 23. Graham, Judkins and Boston are 22. Sampson, Fannin and Concepcion are 21. Jared Verse, coming over in the Garrett trade, is 25 and lines right up with what the Browns are trying to build. That’s a lot to work with. That’s no affront to Garrett, by the way. It’s just the reality of the situation the Browns found themselves in,” Breer wrote.

All of the players Breeer mentioned, except Verse, were chosen by the Browns in either the 2025 or 2026 NFL Draft. In the first group, Schwesinger, a linebacker, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Fannin led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches as a rookie. Judkins was on his way to a 1,000-yard season before he was injured.

This year, the Browns added Fano to play left tackle and chose Boston and Concepcion to upgrade their wide receivers with their first three picks. They also made seven other selections who could contribute this season and beyond.

In addition, it’s still possible that Shedeur Sanders, at 24 years old, can develop into a viable starting quarterback. If not, thanks to the additional first-round pick the Browns acquired in the Garrett deal, they could position themselves for a potential trade up if necessary to select a quarterback prospect from the talented 2027 class.

The Browns also received a second-round pick in 2028 and a conditional third-round pick in 2029. While it may be difficult to watch Garrett compete for a Super Bowl for someone else, Cleveland did well to set itself up for that potential someday.

With a new head coach in Todd Monken and a new stadium on the way, the Browns are entering an optimistic period in their franchise history.

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