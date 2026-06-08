Analyst Reveals Why He’s Out On Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Brendan Sorsby conversation has been swirling around the Cleveland Browns for weeks now, and while some voices have made the case for taking a swing on the controversial quarterback prospect, not everyone is sold on the idea. 92.3 The Fan analyst Ken Carman is drawing a firm line in the sand on this one, and the reasoning behind his position is hard to argue with given everything this franchise has been through.

“If I don’t trust him, then I don’t really want a piece of him. When I heard Todd Monken not just say we’re focused on our own quarterback room, he went further into depth and made me go, ‘No, this would be a disaster.’ I don’t need even more disasters. Even though it’s not going to win a lot of games, I need something that’s going to be somewhat efficient this year. I think that they can be efficient this year without the possibility of dropping in somebody who has an issue with gambling,” Carman said.

"If I don't trust him then I don't really want a piece of him. When I heard Todd Monken not just say we're focused on our own QB room, he went further into depth and made me go no this would be a disaster." 🚨@KenCarman on why he's out on QB Brendan Sorsby to the Browns https://t.co/Bjd6gXzaCw pic.twitter.com/ZBOTKUhAcg — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 8, 2026

Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after acknowledging he gambled on sports, including on his own team while at Indiana. That is not a minor character concern that can be waved away with a strong workout or a compelling college stat line. That is a player who bet on his own team, and the question of whether an NFL locker room can fully trust a quarterback who did that is one that does not have an easy answer.

The Browns are already navigating one of the most scrutinized quarterback competitions in the league with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Adding a player whose eligibility is being fought over in a Texas courtroom, whose character has been questioned at the highest levels of college football, and who carries the kind of off field baggage that generates daily headlines is a distraction this organization simply does not need right now.

Cleveland does not need chaos at quarterback in 2026. They need stability, development, and enough production to make this season mean something while the bigger picture comes into focus. Sorsby’s situation offers none of those things.

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