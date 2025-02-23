Browns Urged To Make Bold Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns stand at a pivotal crossroads with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

While talented pass rusher Abdul Carter presents an intriguing option, and questions linger about Myles Garrett’s future, the financial implications make moving on from Garrett improbable.

This reality points toward a quarterback as the most logical choice, with prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders emerging as the draft’s premier options to potentially solve Cleveland’s long-term quarterback needs.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggests the Browns should embrace an aggressive draft strategy that extends beyond their first selection.

With an impressive arsenal of 12 draft picks, including two valuable third-round selections, Cleveland has the flexibility to make bold moves, potentially trading up from an early Day 2 selection into the latter portion of the first round.

Davenport specifically eyes Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. as a compelling target for the Browns’ defensive front.

“The Browns have a whopping 12 picks in this year’s draft, including a pair of selections in Round 3. That puts Cleveland in solid position to be one of those teams that hops up from early on Day 2 to late in Round 1. They also need players on rookie deals thanks to their horrific cap situation. And getting a second player with the potential for a fifth-year option is a move Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry would be well-served to make. Target: Tennessee Edge-Rusher James Pearce Jr,” Davenport explained.

Pearce’s draft profile reveals an intriguing prospect still developing his complete game, particularly in run defense.

However, his natural athleticism and versatility make him an attractive NFL prospect.

No amount of smoke screens will ever cause me to be out on James Pearce Jr. My #1 “my guy” in the 2025 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/zRpBGGNd6N — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 18, 2025

His exceptional speed serves as his primary weapon, enabling him to surge past blockers with a refined two-hand swipe move.

Offensive tackles who struggle with quick-twitch athletes often find themselves overwhelmed by Pearce’s ability to turn the corner rapidly.

Beyond his pass-rushing prowess, Pearce demonstrates valuable coverage skills, showing proficiency in dropping back and making crucial open-field tackles.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About His Mistakes Last Season