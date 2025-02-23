Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About His Mistakes Last Season

The Cleveland Browns’ passing game was a disaster in 2024, which was obviously a major contributing factor to the Browns having the lowest-scoring offense in the league.

As bad as the offense was, the only time the passing game looked somewhat dangerous was during the time Jameis Winston was the starter following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury, though as is often the case with Jameis, he made plenty of mistakes that cost the team dearly.

Winston recently opened up about his mistakes during his time as the Browns’ starting QB while speaking with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton of Bussin’ With The Boys ahead of his free agency.

“Honestly, the quarterbacks I’ve been watching this offseason have been Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson because I think they do a good job of limiting their own critical errors,” Winston said recently on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I think that’s the part of my game I have to really master. I know I can win a shootout. I know I can go out there and surgically dissect any defense that comes my way. But now the key to my game, to me actually elongating my career, is winning football games and protecting our team to the best ability I can.”

Interceptions have always been Winston’s biggest issue and just about the only thing keeping him from being a consistent starting quarterback in the NFL.

The beginning of his Browns tenure looked promising, as he threw seven touchdowns to just three picks over his first four extended appearances, with all three of those picks coming in a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He then followed that up with nine picks over his next four starts, ultimately costing him his starting job and, likely, his place on the Browns roster.

Winston has been open about acknowledging his interception issues, and everyone will be rooting for him to resolve those during his next tenure, wherever that may be.

