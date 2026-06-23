Insider Says Browns’ Receiver Room Still Missing One Key Piece

The Cleveland Browns added two wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston generated a great deal of optimism with their performances at OTAs and minicamps. So much so, it was thought that Boston could be the team’s top wideout as soon as this season.

However, heading into training camp in late July, that idea has cooled just a bit. Veteran Jerry Jeudy was dealing with a hamstring injury in the latter stages of those spring practices, so it’s more difficult to gauge how the depth chart will eventually shake out.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed her honest thoughts about the Browns’ wide receiver room, saying that despite major improvements, the team still lacks a true No. 1.

“They upgraded the position significantly. What I’m not sure that they have is that bona fide No. 1 receiver. Jerry Jeudy has to play that role, but maybe he would be better suited actually to a No. 2 receiver role. But they do have what they need to excel in the pass-catching realm this year. Denzel Boston has such incredibly sure hands,” Cabot said.

"They upgraded the position significantly. What I'm not sure that they have is that bonafide number 1 receiver… They do have what they need to excel in the pass catching realm this season… Denzel Boston has incredibly sure hands." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Browns improved WR room pic.twitter.com/Qzp0o6C9Jm — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 23, 2026

The Browns were also missing second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for these early workouts, so the target share for this season is even more difficult to predict. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick from 2025 led the team in receptions, yards and touchdown catches, which speaks to why it needed to upgrade its wide receivers.

Last year’s group, led by Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and rookie Isaiah Bond, ranked last in the league in those major statistical categories. Jeudy’s production dropped almost in half from 2024, Tillman continued to be plagued by injuries and may be on the trade market, and Bond took a while to adapt as an undrafted rookie.

Concepcion was selected in the first round at No. 24 overall, and at 5-foot-11, he is seen as a versatile receiver who is elusive after the catch, though he continued to struggle with drops as he did in college. Boston is almost the exact opposite, with excellent hands and a huge catching radius with his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders praised the rookie duo for how quickly they were able to adapt to an NFL practice, which should bode well for their progress going forward. But they have yet to face an opposing defensive back who will do anything they can to stop them.

That is why it will be important to look for continued progress in camp and during preseason games.

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